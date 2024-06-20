In Zaporozhye region, the enemy hit a drone on an evacuation car of the police: a policeman was injured
Kyiv • UNN
In the Zaporozhye region, an enemy kamikaze drone hit near an armored car of a police evacuation group, as a result of which one of the law enforcement officers received a contusion.
In Gulyai-Pole, the invaders of the Zaporozhye region aimed an FPV Drone at a police evacuation car. One of the law enforcement officers received a concussion. About it UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of internal affairs of Ukraine.
Details
According to the interior ministry, an enemy kamikaze drone hit very close to the armored car of the evacuation group.
In addition to the police crew, there was a 61-year-old woman in the car, who decided to go to a safer place.
"Armor" saved their lives. One of the law enforcement officers received a concussion
invaders hit Zaporizhia region 360 times20.06.24, 07:06 • 35221 view