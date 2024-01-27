In Zaporizhzhia, 19 towns and villages came under enemy fire: occupants struck 86 times
Kyiv • UNN
Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops conducted 86 attacks on 19 localities in the Zaporizhzhya region of Ukraine, destroying 7 residential buildings, but there were no casualties.
Russians struck 86 times in Zaporizhzhia over the last day. 19 towns and villages came under enemy fire. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Yuriy Malashko, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the invaders shelled Mala Tokmachka, Novoivanivka and Novouspenske with a multiple rocket launcher system, and attacked Gulyaypole, Chervone, Malynivka, Levadne, Poltava, Robotyno, Pyatikhatky and Chervonodniprovka with 19 drones.
64 artillery shells hit the territory of Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Novodarivka, Levadne, Malynivka, Omelnyk, Charyve, Kamianske, Stepove, Lobkove and other frontline settlements.
There were 7 reports of residential buildings being destroyed. There were no casualties
