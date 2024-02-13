In Ukraine, doctors performed 8 transplants in 3 days
Kyiv • UNN
In 3 days, Ukrainian doctors performed 8 transplants, including a heart, liver and two kidneys, saving several patients who had been waiting for donor organs for years.
In Ukraine, doctors were able to perform 8 transplants in 3 days, including transplanting a heart, liver and two kidneys. This was reported by the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov, UNN reports .
There are 2 donors at the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv, whose lives were interrupted by the disease. Their relatives agreed to a posthumous donation, and thanks to this, two livers and two kidneys were transplanted at our Center (the other two kidneys were transplanted at the city nephrology center),
Details
Thus, patients from different regions of Ukraine, who had been waiting for a donor organ for years, got a chance to live.
Sunday, late evening, another call from the UCC. There is a donor in Brovary hospital. And again the team is on the way. A corridor of honor, gratitude to the donor. This time 4 lives were saved - a heart, liver and two kidneys were transplanted. Tired teams return home, handing over patients to the next medical shift. Rest and then back to work,
Addendum
In May 2023, for the first time in Ukraine , a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor was performed.