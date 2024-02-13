In Ukraine, doctors performed 8 transplants in 3 days

In Ukraine, doctors were able to perform 8 transplants in 3 days, including transplanting a heart, liver and two kidneys. This was reported by the National Scientific Center of Surgery and Transplantology named after O.O. Shalimov, UNN reports .

There are 2 donors at the Oleksandrivska Hospital in Kyiv, whose lives were interrupted by the disease. Their relatives agreed to a posthumous donation, and thanks to this, two livers and two kidneys were transplanted at our Center (the other two kidneys were transplanted at the city nephrology center), - the statement said.

Details

Thus, patients from different regions of Ukraine, who had been waiting for a donor organ for years, got a chance to live.

Sunday, late evening, another call from the UCC. There is a donor in Brovary hospital. And again the team is on the way. A corridor of honor, gratitude to the donor. This time 4 lives were saved - a heart, liver and two kidneys were transplanted. Tired teams return home, handing over patients to the next medical shift. Rest and then back to work, - the statement said.

Addendum

In May 2023, for the first time in Ukraine , a bone marrow transplant from an unrelated donor was performed.