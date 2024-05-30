In Ukraine, a program to compensate farmers for the costs of land clearance has been launched

The program to reimburse farmers for mine clearance of territories has already begun. Farmers will be able to receive 80% compensation for the cost of land clearance, and the state will also pay compensation to those who have already cleared their plots and started working on them.

Writes UNN with reference to The Ministry of Economy.

A program has been launched that, according to our expectations, will help to quickly return land contaminated with mines to economic use. The state will compensate farmers for 80% of the cost of land clearance, as well as pay compensation to those who have already cleared their plots and started working on them. This is an important step towards creating a full-fledged market for mine clearance services and forming competitive, market prices from operators for cleaning up the territory of Ukraine. After all, demand will form supply, and accordingly, we hope, it will reduce the cost of the process and speed up the mine clearance process - says First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine-Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

Farmers whose land was cleared by certified Mine Action operators (OPMD) in the period from February 24, 2022 to April 15, 2024 can take part in the program.

Mandatory conditions for participation in the program: - land must be located in an unoccupied territory outside the war zone;- the fact of contamination of land plots must be confirmed by the Mine Action Center based on the results of a non-technical survey by a certified OPMD;

the farmer is not under sanctions, and the ultimate owner of the commodity producer is not a citizen of the aggressor state;

the farmer has no tax debt, and his business is not in liquidation or bankruptcy.



if all the necessary documents are provided and the conditions are met, the center includes the farmer in the list of farmers entitled to compensation. This list is reviewed by the commission for consideration of issues related to the provision of compensation for the costs of humanitarian demining of agricultural land, which makes a final decision.

The farmer will receive compensation in the amount of 80% of the amount spent on mine clearance services, if the actual price does not exceed the cost determined in accordance with the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Economy.

If the cost of services is higher, the government compensates for 80% of the cost calculated according to methodological recommendations.

recall

Due to the fact that 95% of grain exports pass by sea, ports have much wider opportunities for exporting "Gray" grain. The estimated amount of unaccounted grain exported from Ukraine can now reach up to 5 million tons per year.