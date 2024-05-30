In Ukraine, a program to compensate farmers for the costs of land clearance has been launched

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110819 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 38116 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 56711 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106650 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 56744 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239859 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219939 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206441 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232510 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219642 views
UNN Lite
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 11647 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 18820 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106650 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110819 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158577 views
In Ukraine, a program to compensate farmers for the costs of land clearance has been launched

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21363 views

Ukraine has launched a program to compensate farmers for 80% of the cost of clearing their land from mines, as well as pay compensation to those who have already cleared their land plots and started working on them.

The program to reimburse farmers for mine clearance of territories has already begun. Farmers will be able to receive 80% compensation for the cost of land clearance, and the state will also pay compensation to those who have already cleared their plots and started working on them.

Writes UNN with reference to The Ministry of Economy.

A program has been launched that, according to our expectations, will help to quickly return land contaminated with mines to economic use. The state will compensate farmers for 80% of the cost of land clearance, as well as pay compensation to those who have already cleared their plots and started working on them. This is an important step towards creating a full-fledged market for mine clearance services and forming competitive, market prices from operators for cleaning up the territory of Ukraine. After all, demand will form supply, and accordingly, we hope, it will reduce the cost of the process and speed up the mine clearance process

- says First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine-Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko.

Farmers whose land was cleared by certified Mine Action operators (OPMD) in the period from February 24, 2022 to April 15, 2024 can take part in the program.

Mandatory conditions for participation in the program: - land must be located in an unoccupied territory outside the war zone;- the fact of contamination of land plots must be confirmed by the Mine Action Center based on the results of a non-technical survey by a certified OPMD;

  • the farmer is not under sanctions, and the ultimate owner of the commodity producer is not a citizen of the aggressor state;
  • the farmer has no tax debt, and his business is not in liquidation or bankruptcy.

 if all the necessary documents are provided and the conditions are met, the center includes the farmer in the list of farmers entitled to compensation. This list is reviewed by the commission for consideration of issues related to the provision of compensation for the costs of humanitarian demining of agricultural land, which makes a final decision.

The farmer will receive compensation in the amount of 80% of the amount spent on mine clearance services, if the actual price does not exceed the cost determined in accordance with the methodological recommendations of the Ministry of Economy.

If the cost of services is higher, the government compensates for 80% of the cost calculated according to methodological recommendations.

Due to the fact that 95% of grain exports pass by sea, ports have much wider opportunities for exporting "Gray" grain. The estimated amount of unaccounted grain exported from Ukraine can now reach up to 5 million tons per year.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

