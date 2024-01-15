In Turkey, an Israeli football player was expelled from the team and investigated for supporting Israel

Turkish football club Antalyaspor has terminated its contract with Israeli Sagiv Ehezkel because he supported Israel in the war against Hamas. This was reported by the football club on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

It has been decided that Sagiv Yechezkel, who was seen to have acted against the national values of our country by sharing the inscription on his wrist after scoring a goal in the 68th minute of the match we played today against Trabzonspor. He will be excluded from the team by the decision of the board of directors. Our board of directors will never tolerate behavior that is contrary to the feelings of our country, even if a championship or trophy is at stake Antalyaspor said in a statement.

Addendum Addendum

In addition to the termination of his contract, the Israeli footballer was investigated for "public incitement to hatred and enmity." The reason was his gesture in support of the operation in the Gaza Strip during the match. This was announced on Sunday by Turkish Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunç.

The Antalya Chief Public Prosecutor's Office has launched a trial on "public incitement to hatred and enmity" against Israeli footballer Sagiv Yehezkel for his irresponsible actions in support of Israel's massacre in the Gaza Strip wrote the Turkish minister.

Context

In the 68th minute of the Turkish Super League match between Antalyaspor and Trabzonspor, the Israeli scored a goal, and then showed an armband with the inscription "100 days. 7.10" and a picture of the Star of David.

The inscription referred to the 100th day of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which began on October 7, 2023, with an attack by Hamas militants on Israeli territory.

Four Arab countries and Turkey ready to start preparations for Gaza reconstruction - Blinken