Four Arab countries and Turkey ready to start preparations for Gaza reconstruction - Blinken

Four key Arab countries and Turkey have agreed to begin planning for the reconstruction and governance of Gaza after the end of the war between Hamas and Israel. This was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken after a meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Associated Pressreports , UNN informs.

Details

According to the report, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have agreed to begin preparations for the reconstruction of Gaza and the management of the enclave after the war.

The leaders of these countries "agreed to work together and coordinate our efforts to help Gaza stabilize and recover, to chart a political path for the Palestinians, and to work toward long-term peace, security and stability in the region as a whole," Blinken said.

As the publication notes, earlier Arab countries and Turkey resisted US calls to begin post-war planning, insisting that a ceasefire was needed first.

The US Secretary of State said that on Tuesday and Wednesday he will present the countries' proposal to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his military cabinet, as well as to Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas, and then to Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi.

Addendum

Israel has no intention of establishing administrative control over the Gaza Strip and plans to transfer power to the local administration after the military operation in the enclave is over. This plan was prepared by the country's military leadership, headed by Defense Minister Yoav Galant.