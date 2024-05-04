In Transcarpathia, a group of Roma blocked the military commissariat because of the mobilization of a fellow villager, shots were heard on the video from the scene

In the city of Vynogradiv, Transcarpathian region, a group of Roma from the village of Onok, Berehove district, blocked the exit from the local TCC. This is reported by the local media Zakarpattya 24, UNN reports.

Details

At night, during the riots in Vynogradiv, shots were allegedly fired between Roma and TCC employees.

According to the publication, the riots were caused by the mobilization of a man from the village of Onok, Berehove district. According to the villagers, representatives of the TCC mobilized their fellow villager, who was stopped at the local market on the morning of May 3. The Roma claim that the man is sick and cannot be mobilized.

In the evening of May 3, Roma arrived at the center and blocked the exit from the military registration and enlistment office. The video from the scene shows the characteristic sounds of gunshots, after which people began to scatter.

Neither the police nor the regional TCC have yet commented on the incident.

