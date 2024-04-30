AsMAP announces detention and mobilization of truck drivers: TCC responds

Commenting on the statement about the detention and mobilization of international transportation drivers, the Transcarpathian JCCC and JV said that it is not always possible to check all military records on the spot at checkpoints. Therefore, persons liable for military service are offered to go to the TCC and JV to clarify the data, UNN reports .

"Truck drivers are the same citizens of Ukraine as others," the JTF and JV emphasized.

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JFO stated that during the inspection of documents at checkpoints, it is not always possible to check all military registration data on the spot, due to the fact that citizens did not take care of having military registration documents on them in advance.

In such cases, persons liable for military service are offered to go to the territorial centers of recruitment and social support to clarify their data. At the same time, we emphasize that the truck remains under the supervision of law enforcement officials - the statement said.

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JV said that if a citizen believes that he or she is not subject to mobilization, he or she should have the relevant military registration documents with marks confirming his or her legal rights to deferment, as provided for in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization", or with a mark of deregistration. Or a document confirming a duly executed reservation.

"We also emphasize that the Shlyakh system has nothing to do with military registration," the Transcarpathian JCCC and JV said.

Context

The Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine reported cases of detention of truck drivers by RTCC departments with their subsequent mobilization of the Nyzhni Vorota traffic police post in Zakarpattia region. The property of the truck and the cargo were left in danger and unattended. The Association appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta to resolve this issue.

