AsMAP announces detention and mobilization of truck drivers: TCC responds

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 88386 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 108935 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151714 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155646 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251589 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174458 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165665 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148366 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113077 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 36505 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70745 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 38637 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32100 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64668 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251589 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226562 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212527 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238247 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224997 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 88386 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 64668 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 70745 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113178 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114063 views
AsMAP announces detention and mobilization of truck drivers: TCC responds

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22711 views

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JFO explained that truck drivers are also subject to mobilization, like other citizens, but their documents are not always thoroughly checked at checkpoints, so they may be asked to report to the JCCC to clarify their military records.

Commenting on the statement about the detention and mobilization of international transportation drivers, the Transcarpathian JCCC and JV said that it is not always possible to check all military records on the spot at checkpoints. Therefore, persons liable for military service are offered to go to the TCC and JV to clarify the data, UNN reports .

"Truck drivers are the same citizens of Ukraine as others," the JTF and JV emphasized.

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JFO stated that during the inspection of documents at checkpoints, it is not always possible to check all military registration data on the spot, due to the fact that citizens did not take care of having military registration documents on them in advance.

In such cases, persons liable for military service are offered to go to the territorial centers of recruitment and social support to clarify their data. At the same time, we emphasize that the truck remains under the supervision of law enforcement officials

- the statement said.

The Transcarpathian JCCC and JV said that if a citizen believes that he or she is not subject to mobilization, he or she should have the relevant military registration documents with marks confirming his or her legal rights to deferment, as provided for in Article 23 of the Law of Ukraine "On Mobilization Preparation and Mobilization", or with a mark of deregistration. Or a document confirming a duly executed reservation.

"We also emphasize that the Shlyakh system has nothing to do with military registration," the Transcarpathian JCCC and JV said.

Context

The Association of International Road Carriers of Ukraine reported cases of detention of truck drivers by RTCC departments with their subsequent mobilization of the Nyzhni Vorota traffic police post in Zakarpattia region. The property of the truck and the cargo were left in danger and unattended. The Association appealed to the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal and the Head of the Transcarpathian Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta to resolve this issue.

The law on mobilization has been officially published: when it will come into force17.04.24, 09:59 • 29487 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar

Contact us about advertising