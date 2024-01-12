IN TOT, the occupiers give out preferential coal in exchange for a Russian passport

In the TOT of Kherson region, Russians give out preferential coal, but only if you have a Russian passport. That is, Ukrainians without passports who cannot buy fuel on their own are doomed to a cold death. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the invaders have come up with a new way to encourage Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories to obtain a Russian passport.

Currently, the temperature in the TOT is below freezing, and a significant number of villages are without electricity due to the inability of the occupation administration to provide for the region's vital functions. However, the Russians are cynically using even this situation for their plans to change the demographic situation in the region.

The National Resistance Center calls to report the location and movement of the enemy army, and the Defense Forces will return warmth and peace to the region the CNS said in a statement.

