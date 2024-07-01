In TOT, Russians raise utility tariffs to passport those who need subsidies - CNS
Kyiv • UNN
Russians raise utility tariffs in the temporarily occupied territories to force locals to obtain Russian passports to receive subsidies.
In order to increase the rate of passportization in the TOT, the enemy is raising utility tariffs in the TOT, reminding that only the holder of a Russian passport can receive subsidies. This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
"Having destroyed the economy of the temporarily occupied territories, the Russians continue to make the locals more and more dependent on the occupation authorities. The Russians announced a 15% increase in utility tariffs, but immediately reminded that the subsidy can only be obtained with a Russian passport," the statement reads.
As noted, this is how the Kremlin uses utility payments as a means of achieving the goal of passporting the region.
"All the occupied territories are subsidized, and the majority of the population is unable to pay the tariffs set by Moscow. At the same time, there is no economic expediency for Russia to raise these tariffs, but there is a "political interest," the National Resistance Center noted.
Invaders intend to equate civilian occupation personnel with veterans of the Russian Federation - The Resistance Center29.06.24, 19:14 • 52931 view