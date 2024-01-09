In TOT, occupants force orphans to write letters to russian soldiers in exchange for gifts

In the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, russians continue cynical propaganda among children. This is reported by the National Resistance Center, UNN reports.

Details

In particular, the occupiers forced the children of the Oleshky orphanage to write letters to russian soldiers. In theory, these were supposed to be letters of gratitude for a gift that the "soldiers" had given the children.

In fact, the gift sets were bought by the occupation administration, but they were presented as gifts from soldiers, for which each child had to write a letter of gratitude to the occupier. In this way, children were encouraged to think that the occupier was friendly to them. - Sprotyv explained.

The Center emphasizes that such measures are part of the enemy's deliberate policy of changing the self-identification of Ukrainian children, which is one of the signs of genocide.

Putin's new decree on Russian citizenship affects Ukrainian orphans: Ombudsman's Office responds

Recall

The occupiers launch an online passport service in TOT that forces civilians, including minors, to register.