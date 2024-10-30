In TOT, occupants force children to swear allegiance to Russia - Resistance
Kyiv • UNN
In the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region, 16 schoolchildren were forced to swear allegiance to Russia. This was reported by the Center for National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that 15 fifth-graders and one eighth-grader took the oath of allegiance to Russia after a month of training in the basics of military affairs in Pervomaisk gymnasium named after Malyutin in the TOT of Luhansk region.
The militarization of children in the occupied territories of Ukraine is growing rapidly: in Starobilsk, the local "cadet" corps is preparing to increase its capacity fivefold to accommodate at least 500 children aged 12 and older,
Recall
The "Luhansk character" program is being implemented in the occupied Luhansk region, forcing children to make trench candles for Russian troops. The occupiers plan to raise a loyal generation for further mobilization.