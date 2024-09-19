ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

In the wake of the destroyed arsenal, Ukraine's Armed Forces are in the reach of at least six more large-scale munitions depots

In the wake of the destroyed arsenal, Ukraine's Armed Forces are in the reach of at least six more large-scale munitions depots

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27724 views

Analysts have identified 6 major arsenals of the Russian Defense Ministry's GRU within 750 kilometers of Ukraine after the strike on the warehouse in Toropets. These include warehouses in Tver, Novgorod, Vladimir and Bryansk regions.

After Ukraine's strike on the Russian arsenal in the city of Toropets, analysts estimated that there are about six more similar warehouses within reach of the Defense Forces where Russia stores tons of ammunition. This was reported by Defense Express, UNN.

Details

Analysts emphasize that not just an ammunition depot was destroyed in Toropets, but one of the main arsenals of the 107th GRU of the Russian Federation (Main Missile and Artillery Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation). 

This warehouse contained tens of tons of ammunition, including ballistic missiles.

Analysts explain that there are not many such arsenals in the GRU, about two dozen in the whole of Russia. However, ironically, most of them were located in the rear of the main direction of the Soviet army's Cold War strike against NATO, that is, in the central European part of Russia, in the geographical sense.

It is not yet known what was used to strike the depot, so analysts have limited their conjectural  range to 750 km. This leaves six more such arsenals within reach of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Strike on ammunition depot in Tver region: satellite photos of destroyed Russian arsenals appear18.09.24, 18:26 • 50759 views

Image

This means that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are within reach of the 23rd Arsenal of the GRU, which is located only 16 kilometers south of the already destroyed 107th Arsenal near the town of Toropets. This arsenal is about half the size of the already destroyed one.  It is also much smaller, about 2.6 square kilometers versus about 5 square kilometers.

Image

Further north in the Novgorod region, near the village of Kotovo, is the 13th Arsenal of the GRU. It is about 680 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, which is about 200 kilometers further than Toropets. This depot has a total area of about 3 square kilometers.

Image

The next target may be more difficult despite the shorter distance. This is because of the density of air defense. We are talking about the 51st GRU arsenal east of Moscow near the town of Kirzhach, Vladimir region. This is a fairly large depot with a total area of about 3.5 square kilometers. The border with Ukraine is about 530 kilometers away.

Image

Another arsenal of the GRU in the Vladimir region is the 73rd arsenal near the villages of Ivanovo, Krutovo, and Eseno, which can be considered the largest, as it covers an area of about 7 square kilometers. It also underwent global repairs and modernization between 2018 and 2021, just like the 107th arsenal.

This may indicate that it stores not only a lot of ammunition, but also quite expensive products. It is 650 kilometers from the border.

Image

One of the closest can be considered the 67th arsenal of the GRU near the city of Karachev, Bryansk region, 114 km away. It is located close to a population of 20,000.

At the same time, satellite images from 2021 show that some of the ammunition in this warehouse, with a total area of about 3.5 square kilometers, was stored in the open.

Image

The last of the warehouses identified by the analysts is the 68th Arsenal of the GRU near the city of Mozdok in North Ossetia. This is another updated depot with an area of 2.2 square kilometers. It is located about 700 km from the front line

Image

Drones of the SBU, GUR and SSO attacked a large warehouse of the main missile and artillery department of the Russian Defense Ministry in the town of Toropets, Tver region.

According to the military and political observer of the Information Resistance group , Oleksandr Kovalenko, the arsenal could have stored up to 30 thousand tons of ammunition, mainly 122-mm MLRS rockets and 82-mm mines.

The National Security and Defense Council's Central Intelligence Center  believes that the Russians began to create a stockpile of North Korean ballistic missiles at the military arsenal in the Trevets region of Russia that was attacked by Ukraine KN23

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

