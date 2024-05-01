In the US, police detain dozens of demonstrators at Columbia University who oppose military action in Gaza

In the United States, late on Tuesday evening, April 30, New York City police stormed Columbia University to arrest dozens of pro-Palestinian demonstrators, some of whom had taken over the academic building, and to remove the protesters' camp. The students were protesting against Israel's war in Gaza. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

Within three hours, the campus was cleared of protesters, a police spokesman said, adding that "dozens" of arrests were made.

Television footage taken at the start of the raid shows crowds of helmeted police officers entering the upscale campus , the center of student rallies that have swept dozens of schools across the United States in recent days to protest Israel's war in Gaza.

Shortly thereafter, a long line of police officers stormed into Hamilton Hall, an academic building that protesters had seized early Tuesday morning. The officers entered the building through a second-floor window, using a vehicle equipped with a ladder.

Students standing at the entrance to the campus greeted the police with shouts of "Shame, shame!

Police officers could be seen loading dozens of detainees onto a bus, each with their hands tied behind their backs with zippers, and the entire scene illuminated by the flashing red and blue headlights of police cars.

Shortly after the police showed up, Columbia University President Minoush Shafiq issued a letter asking police to remain on campus until at least May 17-two days after graduation-"to maintain order and ensure that the camp is not re-established.

