In the United States, a tanker collided with a cruise ship carrying nearly 130 passengers; the vessel partially sank

Near New Orleans, Louisiana, in the United States, a tanker collided with a cruise ship carrying nearly 130 passengers. As a result of the accident, the vessel partially sank. Finnish broadcaster Yle reports this, citing local media, writes UNN.

Details

The incident occurred on Friday, November 13, in the afternoon local time on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans.

According to local television station FOX 8, the cruise ship was in port at the time of the collision. After the impact, the vessel began taking on water and partially submerged.

What is known about the consequences of the accident

According to reports from U.S. media, nearly 130 passengers were aboard the cruise ship.

There is currently no information about any possible fatalities or injuries. The causes of the collision and the extent of the damage to both vessels are also not yet known.

The circumstances of the accident are being clarified.

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