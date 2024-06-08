ukenru
In the United States, a Russian citizen with dual citizenship admitted that he exported ammunition to the Russian Federation

In the United States, a Russian citizen with dual citizenship admitted that he exported ammunition to the Russian Federation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28325 views

A Russian citizen with dual US and Russian citizenship pleaded guilty to illegally exporting ammunition and firearms components to Russia in 2020-2023 in exchange for paying for his daughter's education and rent.

Dmitry Timashev, a citizen of the Russian Federation and the United States, pleaded guilty to violating anti-Russian sanctions, the US Department of Justice said . We are talking about exporting parts for firearms, components and ammunition to the Russian Federation without a permit. Allegedly, 58-year-old Timashev sent goods in exchange for paying for his daughter's education and rental housing in Yekaterinburg.

Details

The export of weapons was carried out in 2020-2023. Until July 2022, parcels were sent directly to Russia, and later - via Kazakhstan. As stated in the message of the Ministry of Justice, the accused coordinated work with an assistant in Russia. The declarations provided false information about the contents of the parcels.

The verdict is scheduled for November 8. Timashov faces up to five years in prison. Who was the recipient of the products, the US Department of Justice did not specify.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesNews of the World
united-statesUnited States
kazakhstanKazakhstan

