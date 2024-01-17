Russia is building a network of "youth houses" where it brainwashes Ukrainian teenagers. The enemy creates these "houses" in seized hotel rooms, the owners of which were forced to leave their native land. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.

In these homes, teenagers are given lectures about Ukraine's guilt in the war and are also agitated in support of the occupation.

It is also in the "youth houses" that the enemy is looking for young people who are inclined to collaborate, in particular, in these propaganda centers they are recruiting "journalists". informed the CNS

Currently, the occupied regions are staffed mainly by Russian journalists who have created a number of "media" on behalf of the Kremlin. However, the enemy is training local personnel from scratch, promising teenagers easy money and fame in exchange for betraying their homeland.

