In the TOT, the enemy is building a network of "youth houses" to brainwash Ukrainian teenagers
Kyiv • UNN
Russia is reportedly setting up "youth houses" in seized hotels across Ukraine, using them as propaganda centers to indoctrinate teenagers about Ukraine's alleged guilt in the war and gain pro-occupation support.
Russia is building a network of "youth houses" where it brainwashes Ukrainian teenagers. The enemy creates these "houses" in seized hotel rooms, the owners of which were forced to leave their native land. This was reported by the Center of National Resistance, UNN reports.
Details
In these homes, teenagers are given lectures about Ukraine's guilt in the war and are also agitated in support of the occupation.
It is also in the "youth houses" that the enemy is looking for young people who are inclined to collaborate, in particular, in these propaganda centers they are recruiting "journalists".
Currently, the occupied regions are staffed mainly by Russian journalists who have created a number of "media" on behalf of the Kremlin. However, the enemy is training local personnel from scratch, promising teenagers easy money and fame in exchange for betraying their homeland.
