In the Sumy region, 93 explosions were recorded, as the russian federation shelled border areas 28 times

During the day, the invaders shelled Sumy region 28 times, so 93 explosions were recorded in the region. This is reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration, reports UNN.

Details

During the day, the russians carried out 28 attacks on border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 93 explosions were recorded. Nikolaevskaya, Khotinskaya, Belopolskaya, Krasnopolskaya, Esmanskaya, Velikopisarovskaya, Esmanskaya, Znob-Novgorod communities were shelled - Sumy regional military administration.

Community Situation

Velikopisarevskaya: the enemy carried out shelling( 10 explosions), mortar fire( 6 explosions), hit with kamikaze drones of the "FPV" type (2 explosions)

Krasnopolskaya: the invaders launched attacks with kamikaze drones of the "FPV" type (13 explosions), shelling (25 explosions), mortar attacks (16 explosions).

Khotinskaya: the russians dropped 4 mines dropped on the territory of the community.

Esmanska: enemy forces fired mortars (6 explosions) and struck with kamikaze drones of the "FPV" type (5 explosions).

Nikolaevskaya: the invader made strikes with kamikaze drones of the "FPV" Type (4 explosions).

Znob-Novgorodskaya: the aggressor's army launched a mortar attack (1 explosion).

Belopolskaya: the russian federation was hit by an FPV kamikaze drone (1 explosion).