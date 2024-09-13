In the south 20 “Shaheds” were shot down at night, enemy attacked Odesa region with ballistic missile - AC “South”

Air defense destroyed 20 enemy Shahed attack drones in Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, Russian troops attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, the South Air Command reported on Facebook on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

"On the night of September 13, 2024, the air defense of southern Ukraine shot down 20 Shahed-136/131 attack drones, 16 of which were in Odesa and 4 in Mykolaiv regions," the statement said.

During the day, on September 12, 2024, four ZALA reconnaissance UAVs and one Orlan-10, as well as four Lancet attack drones were destroyed, as indicated.

"Russian occupation forces attacked Odesa region with a ballistic missile, probably an Iskander-M, from the territory of the temporarily occupied Crimea," the Pivden military group said.

