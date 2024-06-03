In the Russian regions, hundreds of conscripts who refused to fight with Ukraine began to be forcibly sent to the front. As "layout" found out, refuseniks are put on planes at gunpoint and sent to war, not paying attention to injuries, recognizances not to leave and scheduled court sessions in cases of flight from the front, reports UNN.

As two lawyers and three families who refused to fight told "layout", at the beginning of the May weekend, 40 submachine Gunners and fighters with batons entered the building where the refuseniks were kept. And they took out an entire floor, which, according to relatives, is 170-180 people. They were driven to buses and sent to a military airfield, and from there — just to "SVO".

The average losses of the Russian Federation in May amounted to more than 1.2 thousand soldiers, which is the highest figure since the beginning of the war - British intelligence

Russian conscripts who deliberately refused to fight on the territory of Ukraine are held on the territory of military units, and then sent to the front and in other regions without their consent, layout found out. Such mass expulsions began in May. As the investigator told one of the wives: "we didn't invent it, it's an order from Moscow.

Friends and families of men from Krasnoyarsk, Moscow and the Moscow region told about the same expulsion of refuseniks back to the war. There, friends who fled from the front told the "layout" that they also faced forced expulsion to the front instead of a trial and sentence.

Occupants suffer losses in Kharkiv region, 42nd Brigade confirms destruction of fifty invaders per day