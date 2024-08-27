In the morning, 4 enemy targets were shot down in Khmelnytsky region. Child wounded in Russian attack
Kyiv • UNN
Air defense forces in Khmelnytsky region shot down 4 enemy targets during a morning air raid. The attack resulted in the injury of a 12-year-old child, who sustained a laceration to his right thigh and was hospitalized.
Today, during the morning air raid within the region, our air defense forces destroyed 4 more enemy targets. A 12-year-old child was wounded in the attack
According to the head of the RMA, the child has a laceration of the right thigh. She was immediately hospitalized.
Supplement
At night in Khmelnytsky region , air defense forces shot down 8 enemy targets. As a result of the attack, two private houses caught fire, and one man was injured.