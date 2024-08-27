In the morning, 4 enemy targets were shot down in Khmelnytsky region. Child wounded in Russian attack

In Khmelnytsky region, during a morning air raid, air defense forces shot down 4 enemy targets. However, a 12-year-old child was injured as a result of the enemy attack. This was reported by the head of the RMA Serhiy Tyurin, according to UNN.

Today, during the morning air raid within the region, our air defense forces destroyed 4 more enemy targets. A 12-year-old child was wounded in the attack - wrote Tyurin on Telegram.

According to the head of the RMA, the child has a laceration of the right thigh. She was immediately hospitalized.



Supplement

At night in Khmelnytsky region , air defense forces shot down 8 enemy targets. As a result of the attack, two private houses caught fire, and one man was injured.

