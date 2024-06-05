In the Kiev region, a man was detained who strangled an elderly friend with a garden hose during a quarrel

The police detained a 56-year-old man who strangled his 75-year-old friend with a garden hose during a quarrel. It is reported Police of the Kiev region, reports UNN.

Details

The conflict between the men arose in the house, after which they moved to the courtyard. On the street, the suspect found a water supply hose, wrapped it around the neck of his opponent and strangled him.

Neighbors of the deceased, who found his body at the entrance to the house and noticed a hose around his neck, reported to the police. Forensic experts recorded traces of the crime at the scene, and operatives directed all their efforts to search for the killer. Soon they were on the trail of the 56-year-old defendant, who turned out to be a neighbor of the deceased. 2.49 ppm of alcohol was found in the suspect's body.

Employees of the Belotserkovsky Police Department detained and took him to a temporary detention center. Investigators, under the procedural guidance of the Belotserkovsky District Prosecutor's office, filed suspicion of committing premeditated murder (Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and appealed to the court with a request to choose a preventive measure in the form of detention.

The suspect faces up to 15 years in prison.

