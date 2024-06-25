In the Kharkiv region the enemy shelled warehouses and a repair station and partially destroyed a school

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive
06:27 AM • 90926 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 102427 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119378 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 189096 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 233484 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143283 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369100 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181747 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149633 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 197919 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
2m/s
45%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 65106 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72924 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99707 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85695 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30790 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 90945 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85759 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 102457 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99772 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 119401 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 966 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4246 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11643 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13294 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17304 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In the Kharkiv region the enemy shelled warehouses and a repair station and partially destroyed a school

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31051 views

In Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and five districts, causing power outages, damaging houses, warehouses, a repair station, and partially destroying a school, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration said.

In the Kharkiv region the enemy shelled warehouses and a repair station and partially destroyed a school

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and five districts yesterday, including KABs, causing power outages and damage to houses, warehouses, a repair station, and partially destroying a school, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, it was recorded last night:

  • At 22:40, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and the region with multiple rocket launchers. There was no damage or casualties.
  • 04:00 Liubotyn, Kharkiv district. Four residential buildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.
  • 03:40 Vilshana village, Kharkiv district. Two residential buildings and two outbuildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.
  • 17:35 Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village, Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, the warehouse of the Kupyansk plant and a private house were damaged.
  • 15:58 Staryi Saltiv village, Chuhuiv district. The shelling of the CAB damaged the building of the repair station, a warehouse, a car, three combines, four trucks, two apartment buildings, and two private houses.
  • 14:35, Novoplatonivka village, Izium district. The school, which had already been damaged earlier, was partially destroyed by a KAB hit.
  • 14:00, the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district. A one-storey apartment building, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. 4 settlements were left without electricity. A total of 718 subscribers are disconnected. Power engineers are working to restore power supply.

"In the Kharkiv sector, six occupants' attempts to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk and Lypky failed during the day. In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. At the moment, three firefights are still ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

20 people remain hospitalized after enemy attacks on Kharkiv24.06.24, 12:49 • 24525 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Brent
$67.85
Bitcoin
$84,602.90
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$37.55
Золото
$3,111.51
Ethereum
$1,829.31