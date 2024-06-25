In the Kharkiv region the enemy shelled warehouses and a repair station and partially destroyed a school

In the Kharkiv region, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and five districts yesterday, including KABs, causing power outages and damage to houses, warehouses, a repair station, and partially destroying a school, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, said on Tuesday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, it was recorded last night:

At 22:40, the enemy attacked Kharkiv and the region with multiple rocket launchers. There was no damage or casualties.

04:00 Liubotyn, Kharkiv district. Four residential buildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

03:40 Vilshana village, Kharkiv district. Two residential buildings and two outbuildings were damaged as a result of hostile shelling.

17:35 Kupyansk-Vuzlovyi village, Kupyansk district. As a result of the shelling by the KAB, the warehouse of the Kupyansk plant and a private house were damaged.

15:58 Staryi Saltiv village, Chuhuiv district. The shelling of the CAB damaged the building of the repair station, a warehouse, a car, three combines, four trucks, two apartment buildings, and two private houses.

14:35, Novoplatonivka village, Izium district. The school, which had already been damaged earlier, was partially destroyed by a KAB hit.

14:00, the village of Odnorobivka, Bohodukhiv district. A one-storey apartment building, an outbuilding and power lines were damaged as a result of shelling from multiple rocket launchers. 4 settlements were left without electricity. A total of 718 subscribers are disconnected. Power engineers are working to restore power supply.

"In the Kharkiv sector, six occupants' attempts to attack the positions of the Defense Forces near Vovchansk and Lypky failed during the day. In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled seven enemy attacks near Synkivka, Stelmakhivka and Pishchane. At the moment, three firefights are still ongoing near Stepova Novoselivka. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces," Syniehubov wrote on Telegram.

