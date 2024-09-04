ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
In the frontline, 207 combat engagements took place over the last day: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

In the frontline, 207 combat engagements took place over the last day: the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

Over the last day, 207 combat engagements took place, more than half of them in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. The enemy launched 2 missile and 86 air strikes and carried out 4205 attacks, using 1406 kamikaze drones.

There were 207 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. More than half of them took place in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 4, UNN reports

According to the updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using three missiles, as well as 86 air strikes, including 123 drones. In addition, it carried out 4205 attacks, including 97 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 1406 kamikaze drones to attack.

Over the past day, the missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted 16 attacks on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and weapons and one pontoon crossing of the Russian occupiers.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted four offensive and assault actions in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector , the number of combat engagements reached nine over the last day. Defense forces repelled the occupants' attacks in the areas of Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Synkivka, Hlushkivka and in the direction of Lozova.

In the Liman sector, our troops stopped 32 enemy attacks. The invaders concentrated their main efforts in the areas of Nevske, Makiivka, Novosadove, Hrekivka and Druzhelyubivka.

In the Northern sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled five attacks near Verkhnekamianske, Spirne and Ivanodaryivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian troops stopped eight militants' attempts to advance near Chasovyi Yar, Klishchiyivka and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy acted with the support of aviation, firing with KABs and NARs in the areas of Stupochky, Hryhorivka and Bila Hora.

Supported by seven strikes by bomber aircraft, the enemy attempted to advance seven times in the Toretsk area. In total, 15 combat engagements took place in the Toretsk sector of the direction. The aggressor also attacked in the areas of New York, Nelipivka, Kurdyumivka and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovske sector , our defenders repelled 61 enemy attacks. The enemy is trying to advance near Zelene Pole, Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Novotroitske and Selidove. The main efforts are being made in the areas of Novohrodivka, Hrodivka and Mykhailivka. It twice struck Oleksandropil with unguided aerial missiles and bombed Selidove and Myrnohrad with UAVs.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Halytsynivka, Ukrainsk, Zhelanne, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. In total, the occupiers tried to break through Ukrainian defense lines 50 times. They used armored vehicles and suffered significant losses.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy made 10 attempts to seize our positions near Vodiane, Kostiantynivka and Vuhledar.

In the Orikhivsk sector, enemy units tried to advance six times in the areas of Novoandriivka, Robotyne and Mala Tokmachka.

The invaders became more active in the Prydniprovskyi sector, where our defenders had to repel five attacks on their positions. In addition, the occupiers used aircraft to attack Mykolayivka, Tomaryne, Beryslav, Tyahyntsi and Vyryvka.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, the operational situation remained unchanged. No signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

On the border with Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence, conducts reconnaissance activities and artillery shelling.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to conduct operations in the Kursk sector.

The terrorist country lost 1390 soldiers, 7 tanks, 27 armored personnel carriers over the day04.09.24, 07:29 • 39325 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

