The terrorist country lost 1390 soldiers, 7 tanks, 27 armored personnel carriers over the day

The aggressor country lost 1390 soldiers per day. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 04.09.24:

- Personnel: 620350 (+1390).

- Tanks: 8618 (+7).

- Armored combat vehicles: 16848 (+27).

- Artillery systems: 17694 (+30).

- RSVP: 1177.

- Air defense means: 940.

- Airplanes: 368.

- Helicopters: 328.

- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14616 (+43).

- Cruise missiles: 2580.

- Ships/boats: 28.

- Submarines: 1.

- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24007 (+35).

- Special equipment: 3014 (+12).

Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

