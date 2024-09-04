The terrorist country lost 1390 soldiers, 7 tanks, 27 armored personnel carriers over the day
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on the losses of the invaders over the day. The total losses of Russian troops since the beginning of the war have reached 620350 people, and 8618 tanks and 16848 armored personnel carriers have been destroyed.
The aggressor country lost 1390 soldiers per day. This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Combat losses of the invaders for the period from 24.02.22 to 04.09.24:
- Personnel: 620350 (+1390).
- Tanks: 8618 (+7).
- Armored combat vehicles: 16848 (+27).
- Artillery systems: 17694 (+30).
- RSVP: 1177.
- Air defense means: 940.
- Airplanes: 368.
- Helicopters: 328.
- UAVs of operational and tactical level: 14616 (+43).
- Cruise missiles: 2580.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and tankers: 24007 (+35).
- Special equipment: 3014 (+12).
Due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some of the positions of total enemy losses - cruise missiles. The total figure has been adjusted, and the losses per day are presented as usual
