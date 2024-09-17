In the frontline, 157 combat engagements took place over the last day: most attacks took place in the Kurakhove sector

There were 157 combat engagements in the frontline over the last day. Most of the enemy attacks were repelled in the Kurakhove and Pokrovske directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 8:00 a.m. on September 17, UNN reports.

Yesterday, the enemy conducted 84 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 127 drones. In addition, it made 4,030 attacks, including 135 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces conducted eight strikes on the areas of concentration of enemy personnel and military equipment, two radars and two other important occupants' targets.

In the Kharkiv sector, two combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, the number of enemy attacks reached 11 over the last day. Defense forces repelled enemy assaults near Novoosynove, Sinkivka and Lozova.

In the Liman sector , the enemy conducted 21 assault attacks near Hrekivka, Druzhelyubivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Bilohorivka and in Serebryansky forestry.

In the Northern sector , Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks by Russian invaders near Ivano-Daryivka and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupants attacked six times in the areas of Vasyukivka and Chasovyi Yar.

In Toretsk sector, the enemy, supported by air, carried out 19 attacks near Nelipivka, Druzhba, Toretsk and Zalizne.

In the Pokrovske sector, our troops stopped 40 aggressor attacks. The Russian occupants were most active near Vozdvyzhenka, Hrodivka, Novohrodivka, Marynivka and Krasniy Yar. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was recorded near Hrodivka and Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 42 attacks near Ukrayinske, Tsukurino, Zhelanne Persha, Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka and Katerynivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy launched seven attacks in the direction of Vuhledar, Katerynivka, Vodiane and Kostiantynivka.

In the Orikhivsk sector, one attack on our positions near Robotyne was recorded.

The enemy conducted five unsuccessful attacks in the Prydniprovsky direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissya directions .

On the border with Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aviation from the territory of the Russian Federation in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements.

The operation in the Kursk region continues.

