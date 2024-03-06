Russians attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones in the evening, at night enemy drone shot down over Dnipro district

Russian troops attacked Nikopol with kamikaze drones in Dnipropetrovs'k region yesterday. At night, an enemy drone was shot down over the Dnipro district. This was reported on Wednesday by the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

Details

"The invaders have attacked Nikopol district three times since the evening. First, the district center was hit by kamikaze drones. Then the Marhanets community was shelled with heavy artillery. A power line was damaged. People were not injured," Lysak wrote on Telegram.

"At midnight, Ukrainian defenders shot down a drone over the Dniprovsky district," the Regional Military Administration head noted.

After that, he said, it was calm everywhere in the region.

