In the center of Kharkiv, sappers seized unexploded ordnance

Sappers of the State Emergency Service seized the unexploded ammunition of the UMPB D-30 TSN in the central part of Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to the state emergency service of Ukraine.

"Sappers of the humanitarian demining and pyrotechnic works detachment of the Interregional Center for Humanitarian Demining and rapid response of the state emergency service of Ukraine seized unexploded ammunition UMPB D-30 SN, which the enemy mercilessly attacks the frontline city. The Shell was seized in the central part of the city," the report says.

