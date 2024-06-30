In the capital, law enforcement officers helped a woman in a difficult situation
Kyiv • UNN
Police in Kyiv helped a woman who was unable to move and felt unwell.
In Kyiv, the police helped a woman in a helpless state. This was reported by the Patrol Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, police responded to a call from a local resident who was concerned about her neighbor.
Patrol officers Viktor Kutsiak and Andriy Suhak immediately visited the apartment and found a woman who could not move on her own and complained of feeling unwell.
After calling an ambulance, the police, together with doctors, provided the necessary assistance to the woman and transported her to the hospital. Later, it was reported that the woman's condition stabilized after receiving medical care.
