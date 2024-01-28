In the Black Sea - 6 enemy ships with a total volley of 8 "Calibers"

In the Black Sea, the enemy naval grouping, which had been deployed in the amount of 11 ships, reduced its presence by 5 units. There are 6 ships of the Russian army left. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 2 enemy submarines are on combat duty.

Together, the ships and submarines have 8 Kalibr at the ready.

The level of missile threat from the sea remains consistently high.

Respond to alarms promptly and with focus , the statement said.

