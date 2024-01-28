In the Black Sea - 6 enemy ships with a total volley of 8 "Calibers"
Kyiv • UNN
Six ships of the Russian fleet remain in the Black Sea, including two submarines. Together, they have eight Kalibr cruise missiles ready to launch, posing a constant high threat.
In the Black Sea, the enemy naval grouping, which had been deployed in the amount of 11 ships, reduced its presence by 5 units. There are 6 ships of the Russian army left. This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that 2 enemy submarines are on combat duty.
Together, the ships and submarines have 8 Kalibr at the ready.
The level of missile threat from the sea remains consistently high.
Respond to alarms promptly and with focus
Four missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of 24 "Calibers"27.01.24, 22:33 • 29560 views