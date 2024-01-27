There are currently four missile carriers in the Black Sea with a total volley of 24 "Calibers" - the risk of danger is very high. Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the press center of the Joint Forces Operation "South", told this on the air of the telethon "United News", UNN reports.

Given that it has been a long time since the enemy has used Kalibr, and even taking into account the difficulties they have in providing further logistics and maintenance, they are capable of using it, and therefore this danger cannot be discounted Humeniuk said, urging to respond to air raid alarms.

She emphasized that it is imperative to take into account that the presence of missile carriers on duty is a significant signal of the need to respond promptly to air raid alarms.

