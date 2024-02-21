In the afternoon, russians shelled Kupyansk district with mortars and artillery: one man was killed and another wounded

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 93007 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109590 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152334 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156163 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252218 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174567 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165759 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148394 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226870 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 40216 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74625 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42729 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35483 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68045 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252219 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226870 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212836 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225259 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 93012 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 68045 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74625 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113304 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114184 views
In the afternoon, russians shelled Kupyansk district with mortars and artillery: one man was killed and another wounded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25459 views

russian occupation forces shelled Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region with mortars and artillery, killing one civilian and injuring another.

This afternoon, russian occupation forces attacked Kupyansk district with mortars and artillery. The shelling killed one man and injured another. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 21, 2024, at about 12:40, the russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Ivanivka, Petropavlivka TG, with mortar and artillery fire, wounding a 52-year-old civilian

- the department summarized. 

In addition, at about 14:00, the enemy shelled Dvorichna village with artillery , killing a civilian. The deceased is being identified.

Also, around 3 p.m., russian servicemen shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka, destroying and damaging residential buildings. There were no casualties. It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used two guided aerial bombs.

Occupants dropped aerial bombs on a village in Kharkiv region: a woman was rescued from the rubble19.02.24, 19:57 • 28735 views

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, gathered evidence and documented yet another war crime committed by the russian federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated 

- summarized in the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office. 

Recall

Over the past 24 hours, russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region, killing 2 civilians .

Volodymyr Omelchenko

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

