In the afternoon, russians shelled Kupyansk district with mortars and artillery: one man was killed and another wounded

This afternoon, russian occupation forces attacked Kupyansk district with mortars and artillery. The shelling killed one man and injured another. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to the investigation, on February 21, 2024, at about 12:40, the russian Armed Forces shelled the village of Ivanivka, Petropavlivka TG, with mortar and artillery fire, wounding a 52-year-old civilian - the department summarized.

In addition, at about 14:00, the enemy shelled Dvorichna village with artillery , killing a civilian. The deceased is being identified.

Also, around 3 p.m., russian servicemen shelled the village of Vilkhuvatka, destroying and damaging residential buildings. There were no casualties. It has been preliminarily established that the enemy used two guided aerial bombs.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, gathered evidence and documented yet another war crime committed by the russian federation.

Under the procedural supervision of the Kupiansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) have been initiated - summarized in the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office.

Recall

Over the past 24 hours, russian troops shelled about 20 localities in Kharkiv region, killing 2 civilians .