Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party has organized a rally in Tbilisi in support of the draft law on foreign agents. Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili called today's rally "Putin's action," UNN reports citing Novosti Georgia.

"Yesterday marked the 15th day of mass spontaneous protests against the 'Russian law' and for Georgia's European future. Today is a 'Putin' action: civil servants 'came' to Tbilisi to applaud the decisions of the ruling party. Real Georgia is a free Georgia! European Georgia!" Zurabishvili wrote on social network X under a video of buses bringing protesters from the regions to Tbilisi.

Georgia's ruling party calls today's event a "national assembly." The main goal is to demonstrate that the majority of society supports the law on foreign agents and other controversial initiatives that critics say are moving the country further away from Europe.

The slogan of the rally: "With dignity to Europe". The stage is decorated with posters depicting the Sameba temple and the words "Motherland, Language, Faith.

Many participants were brought to the capital from the regions in an organized manner. According to opposition media, civil servants were forced to join the rally.

"Georgian Dream promised that at least 100,000 people would join the rally. According to fact-checkers, up to 107,000 people took part in yesterday's rally demanding the withdrawal of the draft law on foreign agents. All of them came of their own free will without additional mobilization.