In Switzerland, government websites were cyberattacked on the eve of the Peace Summit

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 24313 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 24313 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 133376 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 138747 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229061 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229061 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 168461 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162113 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 162113 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146919 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214777 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214777 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112822 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112822 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 201541 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Popular news
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW
March 1, 04:55 AM • 101960 views

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101960 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea
March 1, 05:14 AM • 51844 views

March 1, 05:14 AM • 51844 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan
March 1, 05:37 AM • 60608 views

March 1, 05:37 AM • 60608 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 102593 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102593 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 87652 views

11:06 AM • 87652 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 229061 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 229061 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 214777 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 214777 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 201541 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 227779 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 215261 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 215261 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
11:06 AM • 87652 views

11:06 AM • 87652 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 102593 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 102593 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 156501 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156501 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 155360 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 159217 views
Actual
In Switzerland, government websites were cyberattacked on the eve of the Peace Summit

In Switzerland, government websites were cyberattacked on the eve of the Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15867 views

Switzerland experienced minor cyberattacks on government websites and organizations participating in the Peace Summit, which caused minor disruptions but did not have a significant impact, and authorities expect more attacks during the summit.

This morning, the website of the Swiss Federal Council and other Swiss authorities were allegedly cyberattacked because of the Peace Summit. Similar attacks are expected during the summit. This was reported by the Swiss Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Bacs), UNN reports.

According to the Swedish ministry, the attacks are within the expected range, and there is no acute threat at the moment.

"The attacks ... resulted in minor disruptions. However, the malfunctions were within the specified tolerance range. The work of the affected units was not significantly affected," the statement said

In addition to the federal government's websites, organizations participating in the summit were also affected by the attacks.

Among other things, the federal government announced, customs was affected. The processing of customs declarations was put on an emergency basis. A little over an hour later, the systems returned to normal.

In addition,  Switzerland expects an increase in cyberattacks ahead of the Peace Summit.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

News of the WorldTechnologies

Contact us about advertising