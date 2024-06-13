In Switzerland, government websites were cyberattacked on the eve of the Peace Summit

This morning, the website of the Swiss Federal Council and other Swiss authorities were allegedly cyberattacked because of the Peace Summit. Similar attacks are expected during the summit. This was reported by the Swiss Federal Office for Cybersecurity (Bacs), UNN reports.

According to the Swedish ministry, the attacks are within the expected range, and there is no acute threat at the moment.

"The attacks ... resulted in minor disruptions. However, the malfunctions were within the specified tolerance range. The work of the affected units was not significantly affected," the statement said

In addition to the federal government's websites, organizations participating in the summit were also affected by the attacks.

Add

Among other things, the federal government announced, customs was affected. The processing of customs declarations was put on an emergency basis. A little over an hour later, the systems returned to normal.

In addition, Switzerland expects an increase in cyberattacks ahead of the Peace Summit.