In Sumy region, people are being evacuated from 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 76558 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 140086 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 145144 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239609 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 171954 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 163737 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 147993 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219846 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112956 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 206352 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110682 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110682 views
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 37197 views

March 1, 09:59 AM • 37197 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 55869 views

March 1, 10:44 AM • 55869 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106500 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106500 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
12:32 PM • 55615 views

12:32 PM • 55615 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 239613 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 239613 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 219847 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 219847 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 206353 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 232424 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 219568 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 219568 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 11167 views

05:32 PM • 11167 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 18370 views

04:47 PM • 18370 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 106500 views

March 1, 11:06 AM • 106500 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 110682 views

March 1, 08:56 AM • 110682 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 158552 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 158552 views
In Sumy region, people are being evacuated from 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone

In Sumy region, people are being evacuated from 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 18116 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 18116 views

In the Sumy Region, 3 people were killed and 3 were injured due to 160 enemy attacks during the week. At the regional defense meeting, it was proposed to evacuate 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone.

During the week, the enemy shelled Sumy region 160 times, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 3 wounded. Since the beginning of the year, 50 people have died. At the meeting of the regional defense, they proposed the evacuation of 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Vladimir Artyukh on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The intensity of shelling in Sumy region is from 20 to 30 per day. Almost all communities in the districts of Shostkinsky, Konotopsky, Sumy and Akhtyrsky come under enemy fire, unfortunately, today we record a certain number of dead people. During this week, there were 160 attacks, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 3 wounded. In total, 50 people have died since the beginning of the year, these figures exceed last year's

Artyukh said.

He notes that the Russians are using artillery, mortars and kamikaze drones to destroy civilian infrastructure.

At the meeting of the regional defense, there were proposals from the military command of 8 more settlements from the ten-kilometer zone to evacuate. Orders have already been issued and the relevant services, together with communities, will implement this decision

Artyukh added.

the Russians carried out 8 attacks on the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded. 

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

SocietyWar

