In Sumy region, people are being evacuated from 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone

During the week, the enemy shelled Sumy region 160 times, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 3 wounded. Since the beginning of the year, 50 people have died. At the meeting of the regional defense, they proposed the evacuation of 8 more settlements from the 10-kilometer zone.

This was announced by the head of the Sumy regional military administration Vladimir Artyukh on the air of the telethon, the correspondent of UNN reports.

The intensity of shelling in Sumy region is from 20 to 30 per day. Almost all communities in the districts of Shostkinsky, Konotopsky, Sumy and Akhtyrsky come under enemy fire, unfortunately, today we record a certain number of dead people. During this week, there were 160 attacks, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 3 wounded. In total, 50 people have died since the beginning of the year, these figures exceed last year's Artyukh said.

He notes that the Russians are using artillery, mortars and kamikaze drones to destroy civilian infrastructure.

At the meeting of the regional defense, there were proposals from the military command of 8 more settlements from the ten-kilometer zone to evacuate. Orders have already been issued and the relevant services, together with communities, will implement this decision Artyukh added.

the Russians carried out 8 attacks on the border territories and settlements of the Sumy region. 27 explosions were recorded.