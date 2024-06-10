In Sumy region, an energy facility was de-energized at night: when will the light appear

In the Sumy region on the night of June 10, due to technical reasons, an energy infrastructure facility was de-energized, as a result of which residents of Sumy were without electricity. As of 6: 30 a.m. on June 10, most consumers were healed. Power engineers assure that supplies will be fully restored in the next few hours. About it UNN reports with reference to Ukrenergo.

Details

According to Ukrenergo, an energy infrastructure facility was shut down at night in the Sumy region for technical reasons. Consumers of the city of Sumy were de-energized.

As of 06:30, power supply to most consumers has been restored. Repair work continues. Power supply will be fully restored in the coming hours - assured the power engineers.

Addition

On June 10, Ukraine will apply power outage schedules for industrial and domestic consumers from 16:00 to 22:00.

