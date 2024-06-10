In Sumy region, an energy facility was de-energized at night: when will the light appear
Kyiv • UNN
In the Sumy region, an energy infrastructure facility was de-energized at night for technical reasons, as a result of which residents of Sumy were left without electricity, but by 6:30 am on June 10, power supply to most consumers was restored. Power supply will be fully restored in the coming hours.
Details
According to Ukrenergo, an energy infrastructure facility was shut down at night in the Sumy region for technical reasons. Consumers of the city of Sumy were de-energized.
As of 06:30, power supply to most consumers has been restored. Repair work continues. Power supply will be fully restored in the coming hours
Addition
On June 10, Ukraine will apply power outage schedules for industrial and domestic consumers from 16:00 to 22:00.