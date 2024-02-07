In Sumy region, 154 explosions were recorded per day

On February 7, the Russian army fired 17 times at the territory of Sumy region. 154 explosions were recorded. Bilopilska, Krasnopilska, Velykopysarivska and Seredyno-Budska communities were shelled, the military administration reported, UNN reports.

Details

Russian soldiers shelled the Seredyna-Buda community with mortars (four explosions).

An air strike (three explosions), grenade launchers (113 explosions) and mortar attacks (10 explosions) were carried out on the territory of Bilopil community.

Mortar shelling (5 explosions), FPV kamikaze drone shelling (1 explosion), UAV drops of explosive ordnance (1 explosion) and artillery shelling (17 explosions) were recorded on the territory of Krasnopilska community.

The Velykopysarivska community was shelled by a kamikaze FPV drone.

