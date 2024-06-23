In Slatyn, Kharkiv region, the starostat building was destroyed by an enemy strike

Today, the enemy launched a ballistic strike on the village of Slatino in the Kharkiv region. this was announced by the head of the Dergachevskaya MBA Vyacheslav Zadorenko, reports UNN.

Zadorenko reported about the strike immediately after it was carried out, but then did not provide details. Later, he published details and photos.

"Today, at about 13:40, the Russians launched a ballistic strike on the civilian infrastructure of the village of Slatino (previously, they were hit with an S – 300 missile). As a result of the shelling, the administrative building of the Slatinsky starostinsky district, several outbuildings were destroyed, two units of municipal equipment were destroyed, as well as other communal property, in particular generators, chainsaws, mowers, etc. Up to 10 private households were also damaged, two of which are very significant," the head of the MBA said.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.