In Russia, Valentin Pavlov, rector of Bashkir State Medical University, called on women under the age of 30 to have seven children each in order to ensure the country's economic and political "greatness." In his view, the population of the Russian Federation should grow to 700 million people. The Moscow Times reports this, citing the UTV television channel, UNN writes.

Details

During a meeting at an interuniversity campus in Ufa, Pavlov said that without a sharp increase in the birth rate, Russians would find it difficult to ensure a comfortable life in old age.

According to him, in order to transform the Russian Federation into the "greatest economically, socially, and politically" state, its population needs to increase approximately fivefold.

The rector explained his claims by referring to studies allegedly conducted earlier, but he did not name either their authors or any specific academic papers.

Russia's demographic crisis is deepening

Over the past decade, the fertility rate in the Russian Federation has fallen from 1.78 to 1.36 children per woman. The annual number of newborns has decreased from 1.94 million to 1.22 million.

Despite trillions of rubles spent on demographic programs, Russia's natural population decline amounted to about four million people in 2018–2024.

Demographers link the crisis to the declining number of women of reproductive age, falling incomes, economic uncertainty, and the consequences of the war against Ukraine.

According to expert forecasts, only slightly more than one million children may be born in Russia in 2026.

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