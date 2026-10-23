In Russia, the "Proton" plant that manufactured components for killing Ukrainians was attacked — partisans revealed the details

In the Russian city of Oryol, the Proton plant came under attack; components manufactured there are used in Iskander-M missiles and Pantsir-S1 systems, UNN reports, citing Astra.

Details

According to Astra, JSC Proton is a plant that manufactures semiconductor devices, LEDs, and electronic components for industry and special-purpose equipment. According to the Ukrainian side, its components are used in Russian weapons, including Iskander-M missiles and Pantsir-S1 systems.

Local residents reported at least four explosions. A large column of smoke rose over the city. Before that, a missile alert had been declared in the region. There is currently no official information about the consequences of the strike or any casualties.

In addition

Later, the ATESH partisan movement reported that dozens of valuable Proton plant employees had been killed in the Russian city of Oryol.

ATESH agents report that the missile strike was carried out precisely during the workers' shift change.

As a result, several dozen employees who produced components for killing Ukrainians were eliminated. We continue to collect information - the statement reads.

The partisans confirmed that the Proton enterprise manufactures optoelectronic equipment and electronic components for Russia's military-industrial complex. Its products are used in Iskander-M missiles, Pantsir-S1 systems, and other military equipment.