In russia, "cotton": explosions in belgorod and shebekino

Explosions are heard in the Russian city of Belgorod. According to the Telegram channel Shot, there is also cotton in the shebekinome, UNN reports.

According to Shot, explosions were heard over the city of Belgorod and the region. According to preliminary data, the air defense system was activated.

Local residents told SHOT that a missile warning siren is now operating in the city. There are also reports of explosions over the town of Shebekine. Authorities are asking people to stay in shelter and not to approach windows.