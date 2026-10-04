In Russia, a mural of Zemfira was painted over on the building where she grew up after complaints from pro-government activists
Kyiv • UNN
In Ufa, Zemfira’s mural on the building where she spent her childhood was painted over with pink paint. Activists proposed replacing the singer with a “true patriot.”
In Ufa, a portrait of singer Zemfira and lines from one of her songs were painted over on the facade of the building where she spent part of her childhood. This happened after pro-government activists demanded that the image of the artist, who spoke out against the war in Ukraine, be removed, local television channel UTV reports, according to UNN.
Details
The mural on building No. 64 on Admiral Ushakov Street was painted over with pink paint. Only the images of a guitar and a girl on a swing were left from the composition.
I don't regret my work. I regret that the city lost this painting
They proposed painting a "real patriot"
At the end of August, on the day of Zemfira's 50th birthday, Sergei Zaitsev, head of the pro-government movement "Zov Naroda," called for the mural to be removed and for a "real patriot" or so-called "hero of Russia" to be depicted instead of the singer.
At the same time, according to the district administration, the building's residents themselves had not complained about the mural. Changing the image on the facade required the consent of at least two-thirds of the apartment owners. It is unknown whether the relevant meeting was held.
The Zemfira mural appeared in Ufa in the summer of 2021. After the start of the full-scale war, the singer left Russia and publicly spoke out against the invasion of Ukraine. In 2023, the Russian authorities added her to the register of so-called "foreign agents".
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