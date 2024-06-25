$41.340.03
Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 64755 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 72606 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 99118 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 85077 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 30440 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 894 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 4194 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 11622 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13269 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17282 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

In response to EU sanctions, Russia banned almost a hundred European media outlets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15741 views

Russia has imposed restrictions on broadcasting and access to more than 80 European media outlets on the territory of the Russian Federation. Among those banned are media outlets from EU member states, as well as pan-European media operators.

In response to EU sanctions, Russia banned almost a hundred European media outlets

In response to sanctions imposed by the European Union, Russia imposed restrictions on broadcasting and access to more than 80 European media outlets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to rossmi. 

Details 

At the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, they said that they began to come to the meeting for the sake of the 17-day campaign about the defense of propaganda snakes of the Russian Federation: RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The statement notes that"if restrictions on Russian media are lifted, the Russian side will also reconsider its decision regarding the mentioned media operators.

The list includes 81 media outlets from 25 EU member states, as well as pan-European media operators.

Canada announces new sanctions against Russia: airline and a number of propaganda media on the list13.06.24, 19:39 • 18587 views

Among those who fell under Russian retaliatory measures are Germany's Spiegel, Zeit and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Spain's Mundo, Pais and EFE, Italy's Stampa, Repubblica and Rai, France's Monde, Liberation and France – Presse, and pan-European Politico and Euobserver.

Recall

It is true that for the sake of the European Union , they accused the movement of chotirioch ZMI, they widened the Russian propaganda that zagarbnitskaya viinu against Ukraine: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

News of the World
