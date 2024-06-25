In response to sanctions imposed by the European Union, Russia imposed restrictions on broadcasting and access to more than 80 European media outlets on the territory of the Russian Federation. This is reported by UNN with reference to rossmi.

At the Ministry of Health of the Russian Federation, they said that they began to come to the meeting for the sake of the 17-day campaign about the defense of propaganda snakes of the Russian Federation: RIA Novosti, Izvestia, and Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

The statement notes that"if restrictions on Russian media are lifted, the Russian side will also reconsider its decision regarding the mentioned media operators.

The list includes 81 media outlets from 25 EU member states, as well as pan-European media operators.

Among those who fell under Russian retaliatory measures are Germany's Spiegel, Zeit and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Spain's Mundo, Pais and EFE, Italy's Stampa, Repubblica and Rai, France's Monde, Liberation and France – Presse, and pan-European Politico and Euobserver.

It is true that for the sake of the European Union , they accused the movement of chotirioch ZMI, they widened the Russian propaganda that zagarbnitskaya viinu against Ukraine: Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia, Rossiyskaya Gazeta.