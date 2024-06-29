In Odesa region, employers will receive additional financial assistance for employed IDPs
Kyiv • UNN
In Odesa region, a special employment program will be implemented, providing financial assistance to entrepreneurs in the amount of UAH 10,000 for each internally displaced person employed, aimed at supporting IDPs by providing employment opportunities and vocational training.
An employment program will be implemented in Odesa region, which will provide additional financial support to entrepreneurs for the employment of internally displaced persons. This is reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
A special Employment Program for 2024-2025 will be introduced in Odesa Oblast to support internally displaced persons.
As part of this initiative, entrepreneurs participating in the eRobota government program will receive a one-time financial assistance of UAH 10,000 for each employed IDP.
Thanks to successful cooperation with international partners, more than 60 IDPs received grants for self-employment or vocational training. They also have access to legal aid, psychosocial support and mental health services.
In the first half of 2024, 426 internally displaced persons were employed in Odesa region, and another 135 people completed vocational training.
