In occupied Mariupol, one of the city's historical symbols is falling into disrepair due to the negligent attitude of Russians

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 74121 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 109080 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138412 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136444 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175644 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281897 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178184 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167175 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148824 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103885 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103683 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105698 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 79293 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53437 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Exclusive

11:46 AM • 74039 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281894 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249581 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234705 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260059 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37236 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138406 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106355 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106359 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122495 views
In occupied Mariupol, one of the city's historical symbols is falling into disrepair due to the negligent attitude of Russians

Kyiv  •  UNN

 25258 views

A historic water tower in occupied Mariupol is collapsing due to Russian negligence. Once a cultural center, the tower was stripped of all its property during the two years of occupation.

Due to lack of proper maintenance, a water tower, which is a city historical monument, has begun to collapse in the temporarily occupied Mariupol . This was reported on the Telegram page of the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

In the nearly two years of occupation, the Russians have only managed to remove all property from the Tower. Currently, the architectural and historical monument is being brought to a state of emergency

- the statement said.

Details

Local residents filmed a video that shows how part of the roof of the historical monument was blown away by the wind.

This tower was built more than 110 years ago by architect Viktor Nielsen. It survived two World Wars, the report said.

Before the full-scale invasion, the building was used as a creative space and cultural and tourist center called Vezha. Exhibitions, lectures, meetings, and excursions were held there.

And in March 2022, the historical symbol of the city became a refuge for people during massive Russian shelling.

In Lviv, Shukhevych's piano was recovered from the rubble of the museum destroyed by the Russians05.01.24, 21:49 • 34938 views

Anna Onishchenko

Anna Onishchenko

War

