In occupied Mariupol, one of the city's historical symbols is falling into disrepair due to the negligent attitude of Russians

Due to lack of proper maintenance, a water tower, which is a city historical monument, has begun to collapse in the temporarily occupied Mariupol . This was reported on the Telegram page of the Mariupol City Council, UNN reports.

In the nearly two years of occupation, the Russians have only managed to remove all property from the Tower. Currently, the architectural and historical monument is being brought to a state of emergency - the statement said.

Details

Local residents filmed a video that shows how part of the roof of the historical monument was blown away by the wind.

This tower was built more than 110 years ago by architect Viktor Nielsen. It survived two World Wars, the report said.

Before the full-scale invasion, the building was used as a creative space and cultural and tourist center called Vezha. Exhibitions, lectures, meetings, and excursions were held there.

And in March 2022, the historical symbol of the city became a refuge for people during massive Russian shelling.

