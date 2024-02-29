In November, the DGF purchased 130 laptops at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand - tender

Last November, the Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 130 laptops for more than UAH 4 million, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand, UNN reports.

The Foundation announced a tender for the purchase of 130 laptops on November 10, 2023. The stated expected value was UAH 4,159,896 . Two companies took part in the tender - ASAP DEMO LLC and SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC. The winner was SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC with the lowest bid of UAH 4,116,418.80 .

That is, the price of one laptop purchased by the Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 31 664.76.

According to the tender documents, the laptops' specifications are as follows: the model must be at least Intel Core i3, 15.6" diagonal, RAM at least 8 GB (expandable up to 16 GB), interface type: SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe, storage capacity of at least 256 GB, dimensions of no more than 359x236x20 mm.

UNN checked how much laptops with similar parameters cost. To do this, journalists used one of the platforms for comparing prices in online stores.

A laptop with these parameters can be purchased for as low as UAH 25 173. The maximum price for a similar laptop is UAH 29 ,499.

Even if we count the purchase of 130 laptops at the highest price, it turns out that the DGF overpaid at least UAH 281 thousand.

The journalists noted that SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC won the DGF's tenders for the purchase of equipment and maintenance services in December last year.

In particular, in December 2023, this company also won the tender announced by the Fund for UAH 2 390 244 for the purchase of technical support services for Flex System and Storwize V3700 computer equipment.

Also, in December 2023, SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC won a tender for the purchase of copies of Cisco DNA Advantage and Cisco Smartnet software for Cisco network equipment and configuration services for a total of UAH 936,156.

