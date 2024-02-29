$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 34905 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 131820 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80979 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 299457 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250784 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196834 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 234296 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 252256 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158366 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 372290 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

In November, the DGF purchased 130 laptops at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand - tender

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24734 views

In November, the DGF purchased 130 laptops at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand - tender

In November, the DGF purchased 130 laptops at an inflated price, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand - tender

Last November, the Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 130 laptops for more than UAH 4 million, overpaying at least UAH 280 thousand, UNN reports.

The Foundation announced a tender for the purchase of 130 laptops on November 10, 2023. The stated expected value was UAH 4,159,896 . Two companies took part in the tender - ASAP DEMO LLC and SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC. The winner was SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC with the lowest bid of UAH 4,116,418.80 .

That is, the price of one laptop purchased by the Deposit Guarantee Fund amounted to UAH 31 664.76.

According to the tender documents, the laptops' specifications are as follows: the model must be at least Intel Core i3, 15.6" diagonal, RAM at least 8 GB (expandable up to 16 GB), interface type: SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe, storage capacity of at least 256 GB, dimensions of no more than 359x236x20 mm.

UNN checked how much laptops with similar parameters cost. To do this, journalists used one of the platforms for comparing prices in online stores.

A laptop with these parameters can be purchased for as low as UAH 25 173. The maximum price for a similar laptop is UAH 29 ,499.

Even if we count the purchase of 130 laptops at the highest price, it turns out that the DGF overpaid at least UAH 281 thousand.

The journalists noted that SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC won the DGF's tenders for the purchase of equipment and maintenance services in December last year.

In particular, in December 2023, this company also won the tender announced by the Fund for UAH 2 390 244 for the purchase of technical support services for Flex System and Storwize V3700 computer equipment. 

Also, in December 2023, SMART TECHNOLOGIES LLC won a tender for the purchase of copies of Cisco DNA Advantage and Cisco Smartnet software for Cisco network equipment and configuration services for a total of UAH 936,156.

Recall

The Deposit Guarantee Fund purchased 20 software licenses at more than twice the price, spending almost UAH 4.4 million. 

UNN also reported that the DGF is preparing to purchase 15,000 liters of diesel fuel at an inflated price, despite the fact that there is no need for it due to the absence of power outages in Kyiv.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Kyiv
