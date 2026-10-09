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In New York, U.S. immigration agents shot a person — the victim was hospitalized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 222 views

In the Marble Hill area, ICE agents wounded a person during a shooting. The victim was hospitalized, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

In New York, U.S. immigration agents shot a person — the victim was hospitalized

In New York, agents of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) wounded a person during a shooting in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. The injured person was taken to a hospital. Bloomberg reported this, citing sources and the New York City Police Department, UNN writes.

Details

The incident occurred on October 8 at around 4 p.m. local time. According to law enforcement officials, the injured person remained conscious and was receiving medical attention.

The New York City Police Department emphasized that its officers were not involved in the shooting and were not at the scene at the time of the incident.

The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown

Law enforcement officials have not yet said what prompted the federal agents to use their weapons or whether any participants in the incident were detained.

US Congressmen report horrific conditions at New Jersey migrant detention center28.05.26, 03:15 • 3534 views

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, had not provided comment as of publication.

As Bloomberg notes, the shooting occurred amid increased scrutiny of the actions of federal immigration agents under President Donald Trump's administration. Earlier this year, several similar incidents, including some resulting in the deaths of U.S. citizens, sparked widespread public outcry.

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Stepan Haftko

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