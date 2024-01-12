In Mykolaiv region, a serviceman shot himself and his deputy company commander

On January 7, 2024, a serviceman shot and killed a deputy company commander in the Mykolaiv region, and then committed suicide himself. This was reported by Suspilne with reference to the head of the Mykolaiv Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office of the Southern Region, Andriy Klepov, UNN reports.

On January 7, an incident occurred. At 21:00, we received information that a soldier, a sergeant major, had shot the deputy company commander with his AK-74 rifle. Approximately, he made six shots and then committed suicide. - said Andriy Klepov.

Details

According to the head of the Mykolaiv Prosecutor's Office, criminal proceedings were opened under Article "Premeditated murder".

An internal investigation has also been ordered in the unit of the 35th Separate Marine Brigade where the incident occurred. Appropriate decisions will be made based on the results of the investigation. This was stated by the head of the department's press service, Serhiy Kozachynsky.

There was a tragic incident that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers. It happened in one of the temporary deployment centers in Mykolaiv region. - said Sergiy Kozachynsky.

It is noted that both servicemen had recently joined a marine unit - they were mobilized. They did not participate in direct combat missions, both men were in the rear. One of them was engaged in providing all the necessary supplies to the brigade's personnel, while the other was responsible for moral and psychological support.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. The circumstances of the tragic incident are still being established by law enforcement.

15 ex-bodyguards of Yanukovych are suspected of desertion