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In Moscow, a woman tried to suffocate her two own children in a stroller right in the middle of the street

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

In Moscow’s Chertanovo district, a woman allegedly tried to suffocate children in a stroller, according to eyewitnesses. The children were examined by paramedics, and the woman was detained.

In Moscow, a woman tried to suffocate her two own children in a stroller right in the middle of the street

In Moscow, according to eyewitnesses, a woman attempted to suffocate two of her children who were in a stroller. The incident occurred in the Chertanovo district, and passers-by managed to intervene, calling the police and paramedics, the Russian Telegram channel Baza reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to eyewitness accounts, the woman was in an inadequate state and was uttering incomprehensible prayers. For approximately ten minutes, she stood beside the stroller, holding the younger child and pressing the child against the older one.

Passers-by who noticed the mother's suspicious behavior intervened and called the emergency services. During a conversation with them, the woman said that she had come from Crimea, had no housing, that her husband had cheated on her, and that her parents had died.

What is known about the children's condition

Law enforcement officers and medical personnel arrived at the scene. Doctors examined both children and determined that their lives and health are not currently in danger.

The woman was detained, and law enforcement officers are working with her. The circumstances of the incident and the reasons for her behavior are being clarified.

At present, information about the incident is based on a report by Baza and eyewitness accounts. No official conclusions regarding the woman's mental state or the legal classification of her actions have been made public.

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Stepan Haftko

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