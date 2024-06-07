In May, the NBU fined three banks almost UAH 55 million

The National Bank fined Oschadbank, Pivdenny Bank, A-Bank JSC and diamond pay LLC for violating legislation in the field of preventing and countering the legalization (laundering) of proceeds from crime, financing terrorism and financing the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. This was reported in the press service of the regulator, writes UNN.

The National Bank applied measures of influence to:

Oschadbank JSC - fine in the amount of UAH 33,760,071. 09 for violating the rules of financial monitoring;

Pivdenny Joint - Stock Bank - a fine of UAH 11,051,000. 00 for improper performance by the Bank of its obligation to carry out enhanced due diligence measures against customers whose risk of business relations is high;

JSC "a-bank" - a fine of UAH 10,051,000. 00 for a number of violations, including poor-quality verification of high-risk clients and late provision of information to requests from the regulator;

Diamond pay LLC – a fine of 13,064,230.00 for violating the rules of financial monitoring.

Recall

A few days ago, the National Bank imposed a fine of UAH 170,000 on Oschadbank JSC for violating the legal norms regulating activities in the payment market.